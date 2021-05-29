CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

