CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $2.98.
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
