CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$114.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$114.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Edward Jones raised CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB.A stock traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$107.98. 555,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,131. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$110.79. The firm has a market cap of C$26.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$108.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.