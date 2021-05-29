Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $337.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.63. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

