China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the April 29th total of 238,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China XD Plastics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.83. China XD Plastics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

