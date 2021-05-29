Christopher Brown Sells 26,250 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

