Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,444 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 140,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,478,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE UNM opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

