Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $1.55 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

