Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

