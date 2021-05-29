Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 119,121 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,121 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,181,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.91 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

