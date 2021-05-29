Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 25,214 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,214 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,451,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,956,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

