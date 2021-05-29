Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 71,964 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,964 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

KDP opened at $36.96 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

