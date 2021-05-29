Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $827.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $827.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $820.00 million. Ciena posted sales of $894.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,160 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Ciena by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

