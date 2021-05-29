Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.85. 1,054,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,947. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

