Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 11,015 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 105.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

