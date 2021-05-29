Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $168.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average of $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

