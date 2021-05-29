Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

CI stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,947. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.39 and a 200 day moving average of $227.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.76.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

