Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $81.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.71.

XEC stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

