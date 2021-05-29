Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

