Citigroup Downgrades Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) to Neutral

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.76. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $33.76.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

