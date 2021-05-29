Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

PRU stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

