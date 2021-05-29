Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $222,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $20,657,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of ZTS opened at $176.68 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

