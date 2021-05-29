Clash Token (SCT) Hits Market Cap of $398,822.84

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Clash Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Clash Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. Clash Token has a market capitalization of $398,822.84 and approximately $516.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,053.66 or 1.00340874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00034367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00082712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000755 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Clash Token Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling Clash Token

