Cloudbric (CLBK) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $19,334.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00883193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.34 or 0.09258146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00090439 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.