Clover Wolf Capital – Limited Sells 69,838 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $277,955.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $303,719.00.

NASDAQ PSTI opened at $3.68 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

