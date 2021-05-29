CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

CNF stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 374.80 and a quick ratio of 374.80.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in CNFinance by 74.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNFinance by 267.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

