CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 94.08%.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.