Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $43.16 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

