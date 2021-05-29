Comerica Bank Buys 93 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

