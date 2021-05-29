Comerica Bank Has $324,000 Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PLDT were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

PLDT stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.27. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $35.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.5882 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

