Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 19,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $34.35 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.74 million, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

