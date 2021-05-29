Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Chico’s FAS worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $570.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

