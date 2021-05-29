Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 392,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,450,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HC2 by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 1,134,713 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of HC2 by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 274,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 203,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HC2 by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 173,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HC2 by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 190,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 125,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

HCHC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.45 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 16,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $58,770.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,765.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $27,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,911.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,541,790 shares of company stock worth $9,633,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

