Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE IDA opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

