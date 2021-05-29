Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 57,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SAP opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.
SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
