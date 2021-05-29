Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 57,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAP opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

