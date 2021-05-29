Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Insider Sells $1,065,400.00 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $1,065,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $225,432.48.

Shares of CVLT opened at $76.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.01, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

