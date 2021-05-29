Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the April 29th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. 92,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $31.21.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

