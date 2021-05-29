Comparing Revolution Medicines (RVMD) and Its Rivals

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Revolution Medicines to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

This table compares Revolution Medicines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -302.67% -24.40% -20.73% Revolution Medicines Competitors -22,823.24% -121.69% -32.45%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Revolution Medicines and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines Competitors 1112 4410 9729 185 2.58

Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.32%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.83%. Given Revolution Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolution Medicines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $42.98 million -$108.16 million -14.88 Revolution Medicines Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 21.16

Revolution Medicines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines’ competitors have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.