Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,716 shares of company stock valued at $599,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $476.78 million, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

