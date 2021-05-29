Condor Capital Management Has $9.19 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.02. 4,281,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,656,422. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

