Condor Capital Management Purchases 3,304 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.76% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

FVAL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 37,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,374. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $48.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

