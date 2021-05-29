Condor Capital Management Sells 305 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 11,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

SNA stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.62. The stock had a trading volume of 238,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,667. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.