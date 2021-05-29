Condor Capital Management Sells 397 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $421.65. 3,280,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $424.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

