Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.50.

ED stock opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

