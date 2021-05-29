Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.72 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 564,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. Constellium has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

