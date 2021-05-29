Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.40 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $32.21. 223,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.