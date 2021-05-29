Contrasting Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -1.29% N/A -6.54% Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

96.2% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chewy and Poshmark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 4.28 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -320.09 Poshmark $262.08 million 13.43 $16.84 million $1.25 37.20

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chewy and Poshmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 14 0 2.62 Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $92.53, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Poshmark has a consensus target price of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.91%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Chewy.

Summary

Poshmark beats Chewy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

