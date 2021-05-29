Contrasting Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apyx Medical and Pulmonx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $27.71 million 12.12 -$11.90 million ($0.57) -17.18 Pulmonx $32.73 million 47.53 -$32.23 million ($3.16) -13.58

Apyx Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -47.35% -24.39% -20.86% Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apyx Medical and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pulmonx 0 3 5 0 2.63

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Apyx Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. The company offers Renuvion branded products for the cosmetic surgery market that enable plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and J-Plasma branded products for the hospital surgical market that allows surgeons to operate with precision and eliminate unintended tissue trauma. It also develops, manufactures, and sells energy generators, disposable hand piece subassemblies, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

