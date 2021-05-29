Contrasting urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) & Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) and urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hudson Technologies and urban-gro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 urban-gro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than urban-gro.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and urban-gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies -2.34% -7.97% -1.98% urban-gro N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of urban-gro shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Technologies and urban-gro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $147.60 million 0.83 -$5.21 million ($0.12) -23.50 urban-gro $25.84 million 4.18 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

urban-gro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudson Technologies.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc. operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms. It also offers an integrated suite of cultivation equipment systems and crop management products, which include environmental controls, fertigation and irrigation distribution, water treatment and wastewater reclamation systems, and purpose-built heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment systems; commercial horticulture lighting solutions; rolling and automated container benching systems; specialty fans; and microbial mitigation and odor reduction systems. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

