Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $4.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CPPMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 184,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $696.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

