Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $15,174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,232. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 3.34. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

